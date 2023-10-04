Are robots the answer to restaurant labor shortages?

In the near future, restaurant guests could see a robot take their order, make the meal and charge them for it, too.implements a robot to assemble customers' burrito bowls, it has both restaurants and customers alike asking how the industry will navigate the rise of automation technology.

Dining customers are already seeing it firsthand. Both Chipotle and Sweetgreen are experimenting with a robotic production line to craft customers' orders while Grubhub is using robots to deliver food on college campuses.

Chipotle and Sweetgreen are just two restaurants embracing the technology, but it indicates there's more to come for the industry, experts say. "While not fully automated, these machines enhance operations by adding speed and accuracy to traditional manual or repetitive and timely processes allowing employees to do more in less time thus allowing restaurants to be more efficient in running their business," Lolli said.

Accuracy and efficiency are two commonly cited reasons for restaurants to implement robots, but so far it has mainly been confined to quick-service restaurants. Fine dining has typically stayed away from the practice, and this is likely because customers at those establishments are seeking something beyond quick and convenient food service, according to Lolli. headtopics.com

"Being able to use robots to perform repetitive tasks can be helpful and can be used to reduce labor costs," Alex Susskind, the director of the Food and Beverage Institute at Cornell University, told"We have seen this with call centers, drive-thrus, and through the use of pre-prepared products and ingredients.

There's also the issue of robot management. Just like humans working in restaurants, robots need to be managed, and they are prone to breakdowns and maintenance, meaning they aren't exactly perfect substitutes for human labor in a restaurant setting.

