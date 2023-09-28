Are Meta’s new Ray-Bans the first smart glasses that don’t make you look like a jerk?

These $299 shades have serious specs appeal. but say the second-generation model features far more impressive tech and a subtler and sleeker design. The glasses feature two ultrawide 12 MP cameras, which allow wearers to record 1080p videos up to a minute in length.

Wearers will also be able to livestream footage to Instagram and Facebook.

Most smart glasses aren't considered chic, but Meta's new shades are aiming to change that perception. Leclerc is pictured rocking the wearable tech.The new accessory also features freakishly advanced AI capabilities, including the ability to identify places and objects that people are seeing in real time — and instant translations of foreign languages.

Fans flocked to the comments section saying they were eager to snap up the shades, which retail from $299. launched its first line of Smart Glasses last year,

Most smart glasses aren't considered chic, but Meta's new shades are aiming to change that perception. Leclerc is pictured rocking the wearable tech.The new accessory also features freakishly advanced AI capabilities, including the ability to identify places and objects that people are seeing in real time — and instant translations of foreign languages.

“Smart glasses are the ideal form factor for you to let AI assistants see what you’re seeing and hear what you’re hearing,” Zuckerberg declared at Wednesday’s unveiling.“Advances in AI allow us to create different [applications] and personas that help us accomplish different things,” the Facebook founder further stated. “Smart glasses are going to eventually allow us to bring all of this together into a stylish form factor that we can wear.”