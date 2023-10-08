Are Eagles' close wins impressive or concerning? Here's where they diverge from 2022 Vikings, Giants

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball while being tackled by Ernest Jones IV #53 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)For the fifth time this season, an NFL opponent has failed to taint the Philadelphia Eagles’ perfect record.

This has become a classic Eagles formula, Philly winning its previous four games by a one-score margin and this one by nine points.

Minnesota pulled off an astounding 11 of their 13 wins last season by eight points or less while the Giants’ 10 wins (including playoffs) featured nine decided by a one-possession margin. A glance at each group’s 1-4 records this season should serve as a warning of regression in a game of variability. headtopics.com

Many front office members around the league aren’t surprised that the law of averages is hitting each team. But a closer look suggests the Eagles need not fear the same regression.It’s true that the Eagles’ results resemble the Giants and Vikings a year ago. Their processes, however, diverge.They’re sustaining the success that brought them to the Super Bowl stage last February.

The Rams never scored again. Put another way: The Eagles defense shut out Stafford, Kupp, Nacua and friends in the second half. The Eagles’ defense nearly returned the favor with an apparent interception. That was overturned on review. Even so, Philadelphia allowed the Rams just one first down before forcing a punt.When Rams head coach Sean McVay and Stafford spoke after the game about the need to improve execution and complementary football, a listener could be forgiven for dismissing the comments as cliché. headtopics.com

They executed on third down, converting 13-of-18 (72%) compared to the Rams’ 6-of-14 (42.8%). Suddenly, the Rams had nearly 16 minutes less to mount an attack.Close games have long been an NFL trademark, and especially in the last two postseasons.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Blue Lock (2022) | ScreenRantBlue Lock is a sports-centric animated series based on the manga series of the same name. The show follows the Japan Football Association trying to recover from their poor showing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup by hiring a football genius, Ego Jinpachi. With his new intense training regimen, Jinpachi invites the best football players in Japan to compete to become the team's new star player - and high school student Yoichi Isagi may be exactly who he's looking for.

Justin Garson Ph.D.Justin Garson, Ph.D., is a philosopher and author of Madness: A Philosophical Exploration (Oxford, 2022) and The Biological Mind: A Philosophical Introduction, Second Edition (Routledge, 2022).

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Suspect still sought after man was shot, burned in Philadelphia back in 2022The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The Kardashians (2022) | ScreenRantThe follow-up series to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Kardashians continues to follow the family drama of the Kardashian-Jenner family through their personal and professional lives.