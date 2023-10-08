Are Dolphins the Greatest Show on Turf 2.0? Historic pace means Miami is fantasy gold

at Hard Rock Stadium. Up until this game, the 2000 Rams had the record for most yards through five games of the season with 2,527. This year's Dolphins eclipsed that mark and upped it to 2,568 by the end of the game.

The dual-threat out of the backfield was another future Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk, who set a then-NFL record with 26 touchdowns, along with 2,189 total yards. His 379 points were a runaway for RB1 status.

Catching Warner’s passes were a pair electrifying wide receivers in Isaac Bruce (1,471 yards and nine touchdowns to be WR6) and Torry Holt (1,635/6 for WR7). Bruce is in Canton, and Holt was a finalist this year. This is the company the Dolphins are keeping. headtopics.com

At the helm of the Dolphins is Tua Tagovailoa, who has distanced himself from offseason injury concerns to take his game and this offense to a level that has it lapping the field with a league-leading 181 points. After shredding the Giants for 308 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Tagovailoa now has three games with 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns.

He’s on pace to throw for 5,487 yards, which would shatter Miami legend Dan Marino’s ground-breaking 5,048-yard season in 1984. Tagovailoa’s timing and precision on passes have been fantastic, especially on the early connection he’s had with the hyper-fast Tyreek Hill. headtopics.com

Achane had 76 of those yards on a touchdown where he looked like he was shot out of a cannon. His explosive run percentage is 18.5%, which is a Fantasy Points Data statistic measuring runs of 15-plus yards. Achane’s 95.8 fantasy points over the past three weeks would have seen him trail only Christian McCaffrey through the first four weeks of the season.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins Line MovementNew York Giants vs Miami Dolphins

New York vs Miami Stats & Past Results - NFL Game on October 08, 2023New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins

New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins - October 08, 2023Dolphins welcome Giants in Hard Rock Stadium, meeting for first time since beating them 20-9 in Dec. '21

Giants-Dolphins inactives: Micah McFadden among 4 starters sidelined, Daniel Bellinger playingThe Giants will play Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins without three offensive starters.

Giants vs Dolphins NFL Box Score - Oct 08, 2023New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins NFL game box score for Oct 08, 2023.

Dolphins fan swipes ball intended for Tyreek Hill’s mom after Miami star’s touchdownMiami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill tried to do a good deed for his mother when he flipped her a touchdown ball. But it was briefly intercepted.