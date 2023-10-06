Are Bachelor In Paradise Season 9’s Kylee Russell & Aven Jones Still Together? (SPOILERS)

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Bachelor in Paradise season 9 couple Aven Jones and Kylee Russell finally met in person after flirting online, and sparks were flying, but is the couple still together after their time together in Mexico? When Kylee arrived on the beach, was hoping to meet Aven, who'd liked some of her pictures on Instagram and left a fire...

Kylee asked Will Urena to join her for the first Bachelor in Paradise season 9 date, and they hit it off. However, when Aven arrived on the beach the next day, and asked Kylee on a date, she accepted. They had a wonderful time, so Kylee broke things off with a heartbroken Will. Kylee and Aven seem to be making a connection, leaving people wondering if they're still together today.

Kylee was also known for her conflict with Anastasia Keramidas, which led to an important discussion about microaggressions toward women of color. While on a group date, Kylee tried to steal Zach away from Anastasia. When Anastasia refused, Kylee said, "I don't like to fight but..." Anastasia told the others that Kylee was aggressive, and that she was scared of her. headtopics.com

Who Is Aven Jones? Aven is a 29-year-old sales executive from Salem Massachusetts. He first appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's Bachelorette season. He shared a deep connection with Rachel, and was her runner-up. Rachel got engaged to Tino Franco during her finale, but they broke up shortly after when Tino kissed another woman during a rough patch in their relationship.

Related: Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 Premiere Night Couples - Who Stays Together & Who Breaks Up (Spoilers) Kylee & Aven Are Still Together After Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 According to Reality Steve, Kylee and Aven left Bachelor in Paradise season 9 as a couple, but not engaged. On his August 14 Daily Roundup podcast, Reality Steve said that he doesn't know what happened to them on the show, but clearly post-show, they're together. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

'Bachelor in Paradise': Hannah Brown Gets the Singles to Spill the Tea on the BeachThe former Bachelorette led a truth-telling bonfire that shook the beach.

'Bachelor In Paradise' Recap: Season 9 Episode 2 Sees New Love TriangleSPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise. It’s week two of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise, and the men have the power of the rose. …

'Bachelor in Paradise': Brayden Questions If Kat Pretended to Be Into Him for His Rose (Exclusive)The preview for next week's episodes hints at a brewing love triangle between Brayden, Kat and Tanner.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, Episode 1 Recap: The vibes are vibingNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, Episode 1 Recap: The vibes are vibingNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams on Hannah Brown's bombshell bonfirebachelor in paradise bartender wells adams on hannah brown's bombshell bonfire