Archaeologists Unearth Twin Temples in Iraq with Possible Link to Alexander the Great

Archaeologists in Iraq have discovered twin temples, one of which may have a connection to Alexander the Great. The newer temple, dating back to the fourth century B.C., contained an inscription that could refer to the Macedonian king. The British Museum's Girsu Project uncovered the older temple during excavations in the Sumerian city of Tello.

Archaeologists in Iraq have unearthed twin temples built on top of each other. The newer, Hellenistic temple dates to the fourth century B.C. and may have a link to Alexander the Great. The temple contained a fired brick with an Aramaic and Greek inscription that references"the giver of two brothers" — a possible reference to the Macedonian king, who conquered much of the known world during his 13-year-reign from 336 B.C. to 323 B.C.

Archaeologists from the British Museum in London discovered the older temple while conducting excavations at Girsu, a Sumerian city now known as Tello in southeastern Iraq. The excavations are part of an ongoing venture conducted by the museum known as The Girsu Project that focuses on learning more about the city’s storied histor

