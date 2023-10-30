ArcelorMittal drops as Kazakh nationalisation looms after fire

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit.

If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

United States Headlines Read more: MiningWeeklyAUS »

Death toll rises to 45 in ArcelorMittal Kazakh coal mine fireNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion Read more ⮕

Death toll rises to 45 in ArcelorMittal Kazakh coal mine fireThe death toll from a fire at a coal mine in Kazakhstan owned by ArcelorMittal rose to 45 on Sunday, with emergency teams engaged in an operation to find one remaining miner believed to have been underground, emergency service officials were quoted as saying. Read more ⮕

Death toll rises to 45 in ArcelorMittal Kazakh coal mine fireThe death toll from a fire at a coal mine in Kazakhstan owned by ArcelorMittal (MT.LU) rose to 45 on Sunday, with emergency teams engaged in an operation to find one remaining miner believed to have been underground, emergency service officials were quoted as saying. Read more ⮕

Stock movers: McDonald's, Intuitive Machines, Coherus BioSciences, ArcelorMittalCoherus BioSciences, Intuitive Machines, McDonald's and ArcelorMittal on the move. Read more ⮕

Death toll from ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 38Death toll from ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 38 - officials Read more ⮕

At least 32 dead, 14 missing after ArcelorMittal mine fire in KazakhstanNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion Read more ⮕