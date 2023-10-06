Arbitrum price pulls back from charting 2023 lows as final Security Council voting commences

Arbitrum price, trading at $0.88, rose by more than 3.5% over the past 24 hours. The voting will take place over the next 21 days, after which users will be given 13 days to withdraw their funds. The Arbitrum Security Council election results are expected to be announced by November 9. ions, the altcoin has made some growth as the final round of voting kicked off on Friday.

Round 2 of the @arbitrum Security Council elections is now live on Tally! Look through all the nominees and cast your votes here https://t.co/lxNnjdZQWA Here’s a good tl;dr of how Round 2 works over the next 21 days https://t.co/xiw6sjrmGH pic.twitter.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approachesArbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The on

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Must-Haves 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

The Best Security Cameras for Homes (2023)Want to keep your home safe or monitored from afar? Discover the best security cameras for homes you can buy in 2023 here.

CFO Stratech 2023 Middle East | Dubai, September 21, 2023After the resounding success of twelve consecutive CFO events, we are poised to raise the bar even higher. Welcome to the CFO Stratech 2023 ME, an exclusive, invitation-only gathering that unites the brightest minds in business and finance. This event is more than a conference; it\u0027s a nexus of brilliance, a platform where C-level Executives and Financial Leaders converge to engage in profound discussions and establish invaluable connections.Theme: Learn, Leverage, LeadThe core ethos of CFO Stratech 2023 ME revolves around \u0027Learn, Leverage, Lead\u0027. We understand the evolving landscape of financial leadership, where data is the linchpin of informed decision-making. This conference is tailored for CFOs who not only appreciate the power of data but also embrace strategies and technology to enhance visibility and control across their organizations.Navigating the Digital FrontierIn today\u0027s fast-paced business environment, staying ahead of emerging trends and prioritizing digital transformation is not just a strategic advantage, it\u0027s a necessity. CFOs need to be equipped to meet rising expectations, providing pertinent data and timely insights that drive organizational success. CFO Stratech 2023 ME is crafted to provide a platform for precisely this - a space where financial leaders can immerse themselves in cutting-edge insights and actionable strategies.The event will take place in Dubai, on September 21, 2023.TopicsDigital CFO : Objectifying the Digital Business StrategyCFO : CIO CollaborationAdoption of Advanced TechnologiesTranslating Data into IntelligenceImpacting Working Capital via Spend ManagementUpskilling the Finance FunctionWhy attendExpert insights: Learn from proven business leaders sharing real world insights, best practices and success storiesEvaluate: Glean from the discussions to evaluate your current capabilities \u0026 collaborate with suppliers \u0026 technology partnersNetworking: Connect with like-minded digital peers from a

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Ethereum & Arbitrum — Asian Wrap 06 OctoberPolygon (MATIC) price is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. It co