Arbitrum Network to Unlock 92.65 Million Tokens Worth $107 Million

Arbitrum network will unleash 92.65 million tokens to the market on Tuesday, worth nearly $107 million. ARB could dip 10% to $1.00 as investors, among other token recipients, are likely to cash in for quick gains. A flip of $1.73 roadblock into support would invalidate the bearish thesis. Token unlocks are considered bearish catalysts , particularly when recipients are likely to cash in for a quick profit.
89% of the circulating supply were allocated to the team, future team and advisors, and investors. The unlock saw Arbitrum price drop by over 10%. If history repeats, the Ethereum Layer 2 token could register similar losses. Arbitrum price outlook ahead of ARB unlocks event Arbitrum price attempted a recovery on Sunday after bottoming out around $0.85 on Saturday. However, the recovery proved premature as the L2 token now suffers robust resistance from the north.
