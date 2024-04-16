Arbitrum Network to Unlock 92.65 Million Tokens Worth $107 Million

Arbitrum network will unleash 92.65 million tokens to the market on Tuesday, worth nearly $107 million. ARB could dip 10% to $1.00 as investors, among other token recipients, are likely to cash in for quick gains. A flip of $1.73 roadblock into support would invalidate the bearish thesis. Token unlocks are considered bearish catalysts , particularly when recipients are likely to cash in for a quick profit.

89% of the circulating supply were allocated to the team, future team and advisors, and investors. The unlock saw Arbitrum price drop by over 10%. If history repeats, the Ethereum Layer 2 token could register similar losses. Arbitrum price outlook ahead of ARB unlocks event Arbitrum price attempted a recovery on Sunday after bottoming out around $0.85 on Saturday. However, the recovery proved premature as the L2 token now suffers robust resistance from the north.

Arbitrum Network Token Unlocks ARB Token Bearish Catalysts Cryptocurrency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arbitrum price dips post massive token unlock, mass sell-off drives ARB declineArbitrum, an Ethereum scaling token unlocked 1.1 billion tokens in line with its schedule on Saturday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Arbitrum whales move another $18.5M in tokens after $2.3B unlockARB token hovers at $1.70, around 29% down from its all-time high of $2.39 on Jan. 12.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Base Surpasses Arbitrum as Leading Ethereum Layer-2 NetworkThe Coinbase-supported Base network has overtaken Arbitrum as the top Ethereum layer-2 network in terms of active addresses this month.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Arbitrum and Azuki join forces to launch anime-based web3 networkLooking to tap into the growing anime market, the new project AnimeChain aims to usher in a blockchain-based fan network.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Unlock $225 in Bonus Bets with Action NetworkBy depositing a minimum of $10 and placing a bet of any size, users can unlock $225 in bonus bets with Action Network. Promo code NPNEWS grants $150 in bonus bets for residents in 17 other states. Users also qualify for a 200% deposit match up to $500, unlocking gradually as they engage in betting activities.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Is Aptos going to reach $18 after $330 million token unlock?Aptos (APT) price is increasing on Tuesday, defying the sharp sell-off among main crypto assets.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »