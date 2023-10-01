Arash Emamzadeh

I describe new research on a test of individuality for members of romantic relationships.
Relationship Strategies of the Smartest Narcissists A new study suggests higher intelligence is associated with lower "narcissistic rivalry" but higher "narcissistic admiration" in people high in grandiose narcissism.
A new study suggests higher intelligence is associated with lower “narcissistic rivalry” but higher “narcissistic admiration” in people high in grandiose narcissism.
New research examines individual and relational factors that predict perceptions of feeling supported by one’s romantic partner.
New research corrects misconceptions about people who participate in consensual but nonexclusive sexual relationships.
New Research Discovers Four Ingredients of Happiness
A new study suggests "Happiness Through Goal-Setting Training" improves reasons for goal pursuit and positively impacts psychological functioning.
A recent paper explores the various ways that feeling understood and cared for can improve sexual pleasure and satisfaction.