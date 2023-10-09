Arabia Saudí notifica formalmente a FIFA su deseo de albergar el Mundial 2034

Arabia Saudí notificó formalmente el lunes a la FIFA su deseo de ser la sede de la Copa Mundial de hombres en 2034, un proceso de candidaturas que se vislumbra diseñado para que el reino salga triunfante. únicamente a miembros de las confederaciones de Asia y Oceanía.

Los australianos también se quedaría cortos de cumplir con la exigencia de la FIFA de proponer un mínimo de 14 estadios aptos, de los cuales al menos siete deben ser estadios existentes. La FIFA también exige que los estadios tengan una capacidad de al menos 40.000 espectadores Arabia Saudí, que albergará la Copa de Asia en 2027, cumple con los criterios de la FIFA.

