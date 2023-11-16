AR-15: The Weapon of Choice in Mass Killings

The weapon, easy to operate and widely available, is now used more than any other in the country’s deadliest mass killings . Fired by the dozens or hundreds in rapid succession, bullets from AR-15 s have blasted through classroom doors and walls. They have shredded theater seats and splintered wooden church pews.

They haveand, in a matter of seconds, shattered the lives of people attending a concert, shopping on a Saturday afternoon, going out with friends and family, working in their offices and worshiping at church and synagogue. They have killed first-graders, teenagers, mothers, fathers and grandparents.Colt acquired the AR-15 patent and trademark from Armalite in 1959. The patent expired, leaving many companies to produce their own weapons, commonly called AR-15 -style rifles. While Colt still holds the trademark, “ AR-15 ” has become a ubiquitous term for a popular style of gas-operated, magazine-fed semiautomatic rifle. For this reason, we refer to the rifle broadly as the AR-15 in this serie





Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Ex-George W. Bush press secretary called himself 'weapon of mass destruction' according to $10M lawsuitAdam Levine is being sued by his former employer The Change Company, which claims he doctored confidential loan documents and tried to extort $10 million if he wasn’t paid off.

Source: nypost | Read more »

MSNBC: Joe on mass shootings: This is a choice; we don’t have to live like thisThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more »

NEWS4SA: Celebrities from Maine react to mass shooting, others cancel gigs in state in wake of massCelebrities across the nation are reacting to the mass shooting in Maine -- but it literally hits home for at least a few of them.

Source: News4SA | Read more »

AP: Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 deadResidents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead. The Rev.

Source: AP | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 deadResidents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 deadResidents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »