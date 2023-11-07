Aquinas Claims NYS Class A Far West Regional Championship

Aquinas defeated Section VI champion Williamsville South 2-0 to claim the 2023 NYS Class A Far West Regional championship. Aquinas (No. 1 NYSSWA Class A) stayed unbeaten (18-0-2) by scoring goals in each half to move past Williamsville South (15-4-2) of Section VI, 2-0 in the Class A Far West Regional at West Seneca West High School, Saturday. Aquinas was able to hold possession for much of the game and dictate play throughout.

Early on, the Li’l Irish had two good-looking opportunities as left back Carter Wegman sent diagonal balls across to Tin Tin Pasia who was a step offside on both occasions. With the score still 0-0, Will South had a great opportunity of its own as a ball played in from the endline across the goal led to a scramble in front that was cleared off of the goal line in the 10th minute

United States Headlines Read more: 13WHAM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

13WHAM: Aquinas boys outlast Williamsville South in Class A regionalWest Seneca, N.Y. Aquinas (No. 1 NYSSWA Class A) stayed unbeaten (18-0-2) by scoring goals in each half to move past Williamsville South (15-4-2) of Section VI

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

SLTRİB: Loss to West Virginia proves BYU’s problems always extended far beyond the quarterbackBYU tried out a new quarterback and got the same result. The Cougars' loss to West Virginia proved its problems go beyond the man under center.

Source: sltrib | Read more »

13WHAM: Spencerport Girls Soccer Advances to State Semifinals with 10-0 WinLindsay Lenhard scored four goals as Spencerport defeated Niagara-Wheatfield 10-0 in the New York State Class AA Far West Regional, securing a spot in the state semifinals.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

NBCDFW: 2023 Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, ResultsHere are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

NPR: 8 portraits that capture the working class of Monterrey, Mexico, through its cantinasPhotographer Daniel Ramos captures the working class of Monterrey, Mexico, in a series of portraits he says let his subjects 'portray themselves as they actually wanted to be seen.'

Source: NPR | Read more »

NBCDFW: 2023 Class 4A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, ResultsHere are the Class 4A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »