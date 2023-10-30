Aquaman 2’s Behind The Scenes Controversy Repeats The Flash’s Biggest Problem

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The final project of the DCEU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has continued to bring controversy to Warner Bros. and DC Studios, hot on the heels of 2023's The Flash. After a series of problems behind the scenes at Warner Bros.

DC Studios' recent projects have mostly been disappointing, particularly the likes of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. Despite receiving a positive reception, 2023's Blue Beetle's box office performance faltered, too, which box office projections hint couuld continue with the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman sequel.

Aquaman 2's Pre-Release Controversy Replicates The Flash's Initial Issues Close Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been shrouded in controversy through most of its production, mainly directed at leading actors Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Heard was the subject of a high-profile legal battle, which led to speculation that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may be trimmed significantly or even cut completely. headtopics.com

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a DCEU project has been overshadowed by controversies during production. Most notably, The Flash's Ezra Miller was the subject of a series of arrests and allegations in the lead-up to the film's June 2023 release. Between 2020 and 2022, Miller was involved in six high-profile situations, several of which led to arrests, as well as allegations dating back to 2016 suggesting they had groomed and manipulated then-12-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes.

How DCEU's Final Movie Complications Makes Its Ending Even Worse The reveal of even more controversies happening behind the scenes in the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom means that the DCEU may not be ending with the epic celebration it deserves. DC Studios' recent projects have almost all become box office bombs and have received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike, so adding real-world controversies to the mix damages the franchise's reputation even further. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: screenrant »

Behind-the-scenes: Spirit Halloween locations pop up in neighborhoods across the U.S.This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Jessica Martin On Doctor Who, Graphic Novels And Mother Goose, At MCMBehind The Scenes of our Mother Goose photoshoot Read more ⮕

How BMW is using digital to target next generation of customersBehind the scenes, the Munich firm is making seismic changes to its sales and marketing approach Read more ⮕

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Get Seaworthy Figures From McFarlane ToysMcFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom action figures which feature the king of Atlantis and his seadragon, Storm. Read more ⮕

Jimmy Fallon back on stand-up comedy, party scenes after 'toxic' workplace accusationsThe “Tonight Show” host was spotted hanging out with fellow funnymen Chris Rock and Mike Birbiglia at the Comedy Cellar, and even did a stand-up set. Read more ⮕

Watch scenes from Penn State football’s arrival for game against Indiana: videoThe Nittany Lions will host the Hoosiers for a noon kick-off today at noon Read more ⮕