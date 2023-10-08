Aptos price braces for volatility as $23.85 million worth of APT due to flood markets in a cliff unlock

Aptos price could record increased volatility this week, with 4.54 million APT tokens worth $23.85 Million due for unlocks on October 12. Ahead of the previous unlocks on September 12, the price dropped 15% but corrected 7% post-event, thus volatility. Large token unlocks typically free up liquidity and increase selling pressure on assets within two weeks of the unlock event.

APT/USDT 1-day chart Conversely, increased buying pressure could send Aptos price north, possibly breaking above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (AMA) at $5.59. A decisive candlestick close above this moving average would invalidate the bearish thesis. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for APT to hit the $6.22 market value, 20% above current levels.

