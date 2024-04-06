April Showers Continue in Seattle with Occasional Sunbreaks

April showers are on repeat for Seattle for the next several days. However, there will be plenty of dry times and sunbreaks here and there. For the rest of today, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers. Keep a rain jacket with you! Communities like North Bend might be slightly breezy. Highs will reach for the mid 50s . Showers are also in the forecast this weekend, particularly on Saturday. Dress in waterproof layers.

I'd consider the rain boots if you're treading through the muddy, beautiful tulip fields in the Skagit Valley! Even in the rain, it should be beautiful.There will be glimpses of sunshine at times ahead. The 50s stick with us through Monday. The partial solar eclipse is happening Monday morning! Washington will only experience a 20% eclipse: the path of totality stretches from parts of Texas through areas in the Northeast. Locally, we anticipate mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. We'll track that closel

Seattle Showers Sunbreaks Cloudy Skies Breezy Temperatures Mid 50S Forecast Partial Solar Eclipse

