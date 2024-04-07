April Network Night at the Fairmount in Cleveland ! The Fairmount is a family owned business that emphasizes fresh ingredients for excellent seasonal options year-round. It will make a great location for fostering the kinds of connection, networking, and social opportunities you know you can expect from a Plexus event. Light Fair will be provided, as well as a cash bar. As always, our network night s are free for our members and only $10 for non-members.

The 48th iteration of the Cleveland International Film Festival kicked off with its Opening Night film, Thelma. A Q&A session with the…Thankfully, the first quarter of 2024 has brought far more openings than closings, against recent trends. But Cleveland still said goodbye to…Now that nice weather has arrived, it's time to get out in nature and take in some new sight

April Network Night Fairmount Cleveland Plexus Fresh Ingredients Networking Socializing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ClevelandScene / 🏆 383. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4Warn Weather “Night” declared for Tuesday, April 2 into Wednesday, April 3The WTVY 4Warn Weather Team has declared a 4Warn Weather “Night” for late Tuesday, April 2 into early Wednesday, April 3 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Kristen Wiig and Ryan Gosling to host Saturday Night Live in AprilRyan Gosling is set to host 'Saturday Night Live' fresh off his unforgettable Oscars performance, while Kristen Wiig is officially joining the Five-Timers Club.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig are Headed to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in AprilRyan Gosling and Kristen Wiig will return to 'SNL' as hosts next month with musical guests Chris Stapleton and Raye.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Hill Air Force Base to conduct local night-flying operations in March through AprilFighter Wings from Hill Air Force Base will be conductingnight-flying operations in the area from March into April.Officials at the base shared the active duty

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Fiesta events for April 19: Alamo Heights Night, Oyster Bake, WEBB PartyApril 19 marks the start of three major Fiesta events — Oyster Bake, Fiesta De Los Reyes and Taste Of New Orleans.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Powerball numbers for April 1; did anybody win jackpot last night?The Powerball numbers for April 1 have been drawn. No one won, so the new jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.09 billion.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »