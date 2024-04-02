April Fool's Day Pranks: Police set up speed trap, officials unveil fake holiday destination

April Fool's Day did not disappoint as several agencies and companies around the world took part in pranks. While the origins of April Fools’ Day is still debate, there is no question of its embracement in contemporary jokester ads that spring up annually online. In an era where verified news reports are declared as 'fake news,' it is all the more important to recognize the April 1 internet pranks that are concocted by trusted brand names.

In Texas, police set up a speed trap to catch hikers, runners, and dog-walkers moving at injudicious speeds on the Trinity Trails. Officer Buddy Calzada pretended to catch trail users reaching alleged speeds of up to 107 miles per hour. In Papillion, Nebraska, officials unveiled a new, highly secure holiday destination. It was a fake commercial that showed jail cells being described as hotel rooms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

April Fool's Day shenanigans: From speed trap pranks to 'sports mode' police shoesOn April Fool's Day, numerous agencies and companies globally joined in pranks, highlighting the enduring appeal of the tradition.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

37 Gag Gifts Perfect For April Fool’s DayApril 1st is around the corner — you need to start thinking up all the perfect pranks ASAP.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

People thought Gmail was Google's April Fool's Day jokeGoogle co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Adult Swim Trolls Fans With Smiling Friends for April Fool's Day 2024Adult Swim had fun at Smiling Friends' fans expense for April Fool's Day this year!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The Guest's Dan Stevens Trolls Fans on April Fool's Day With Sequel AnnouncementFans immediately saw through the actor's prank.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Dunkin’ Donuts Serves up Apparel, April Fool’s Day Name and Supposedly 5,000 Coffee ChoicesDunkin' has introduced a capsule collection and has played April Fool's Day Prank.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »