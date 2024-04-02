April Fool's Day Pranks: Police set up speed trap, officials unveil fake holiday destination

April Fool's Day did not disappoint as several agencies and companies around the world took part in pranks. While the origins of April Fools’ Day is still debate, there is no question of its embracement in contemporary jokester ads that spring up annually online. In an era where verified news reports are declared as 'fake news,' it is all the more important to recognize the April 1 internet pranks that are concocted by trusted brand names.
In Texas, police set up a speed trap to catch hikers, runners, and dog-walkers moving at injudicious speeds on the Trinity Trails. Officer Buddy Calzada pretended to catch trail users reaching alleged speeds of up to 107 miles per hour. In Papillion, Nebraska, officials unveiled a new, highly secure holiday destination. It was a fake commercial that showed jail cells being described as hotel rooms
