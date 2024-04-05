Approval Granted for Bella Terra Neighborhood Development in St. Johns County

It appears that three time's the charm for a proposed neighborhood in St. Johns County . Twice, a piece of land was eyed by developers who wanted to build a neighborhood on it, but the county commission shot those ideas down. On U-S 1 South, across from the neighborhood, there is Bella Terra Drive. The land along that road is not developed, and it has a horse stables on it. Twice over the last few years, developers have asked the St.

Johns County Commission for permission to build neighborhoods on it. This week, came the third and latest proposal, and it received the commission's approval, in a 4-1 vote. Doug Burnett, the developer's attorney, told commissioners, that while it this particular project has the same name of Bella Terra, "This is a completely different project, a completely different developer." This Bella Terra project is now more than 30 acres and 155 single-family homes. The previous proposals were on less land, with 240 homes, including apartments

Bella Terra St. Johns County Neighborhood Development Approval Single-Family Homes

