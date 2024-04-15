Appointment of Alexander Martin as Chief Financial Officer and Director

would like to welcome Mr. Alexander Martin as its Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Martin will take over the seat of the Honorable Lord Timothy Razzle, who had vacated his seat on the board of directors earlier in the day, effective immediately.

Mr. Martin has over 33 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Nottingham. He runs a tax and finance consultancy in Barcelona, Spain, a Corporate Finance Advisory within the U.K., and a phytopharmaceutical consultancy for finance and logistics. Mr. Martin ran his own practice in Barcelona from 2003 to 2014. Before this, he was a Senior Manager at Ernst and Young Spain, a Manager at Ernst Young U.K.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Lord Razzle for his contribution to the Company during his tenure on the board of directors. As we step into the future, I firmly believe that change is a catalyst for growth and innovation within our organization. However, we understand the importance of a cautious approach to these changes. We will be introducing them gradually and with strategic foresight, ensuring minimal disruption and a well-planned future.

