Applications are now open for ‘the worst job in Washington’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a contender to succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker, makes his way through a group of reporters. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)Just before the work day ended on Tuesday, a hot new job dropped on the Washington market. “The U.S. House of Representatives seeks a Speaker of the House based in Washington D.C.

“I can certainly say that it takes a very special kind of person who wants to walk into this,” said Rep. Marcus J. Molinaro (R-N.Y.). Let’s recap. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who sat through 15 rounds of voting in January to get the speaker job in January thanks to a stubborn faction on the GOP’s right flank, got dumped by a coalition of ticked-off colleagues, which included eight members of his own caucus.

Tillis, a former speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, had a piece of advice for applicants: “Don’t take the job unless you get rid of the motion to vacate.” (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had the same advice, saying the procedural move makes the job “impossible. headtopics.com

A couple of Republicans have already submitted their cover letters: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who had been McCarthy’s second-in-command as majority leader, declared his intention to run with “a strong sense of responsibility and purpose.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, asked his colleagues to back his bid “at a critical crossroad in our nation’s history.

