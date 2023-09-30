Appleberry, Crile lead Chattanooga to 23-13 win over Wofford

Gino Appleberry capped a long, fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown, Clayton Crile kicked three field goals and Chattanooga defeated Wofford 23-13. It was Crile’s third field goal and a 78-yard drive in the fourth quarter that was the difference. Following a Terriers punt, Chattanooga went 78 yards in 10 plays with Appleberry making it 23-13 with 5:18 to play.

Wofford’s last gasp ended with a fumble on the Chattanooga 33 with less than a minute to play. Appleberry finished with 94 yards, 41 coming in the last minute before he slid down in Wofford territory. Chase Artopoeus was 15 of 30 for 197 yards and two interceptions for the Mocs (4-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) but had a rushing touchdown. Criles’ field goals were 42, 32 and 32 yards.

Read more:

AP »

Amazon's Best-Selling Air Fryer Is More Than 20% Off Right NowScore the Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer on sale for nearly 25% off at Amazon.

How Matt Gaetz’s anti-McCarthy drive could upend Biden impeachment inquiryGaetz has been leading the charge to replace McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker over his support for a stopgap measure to fund the government and keep it from shutting down, and for his measured approa…

Roblox Drive World codes (September 2023)If you're looking for codes for Roblox Drive World, you're at the right place. Use these new Driver World codes to unlock cash.

Construction Of Tesla Drive-In Theater, Restaurant Begins In Santa MonicaTesla's drive-in theater, restaurant, and Supercharger station are under construction in Santa Monica, California.

Construction Of Tesla Drive-In Theater, Restaurant Begins In Santa MonicaTesla's drive-in theater, restaurant, and Supercharger station are under construction in Santa Monica, California.

Reward offered to find suspect in fatal drive-by shootingSAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal drive-by shooting.The incident happened around 11:00 p.m., June 4, in the 200 block of