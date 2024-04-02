Apple Watch to Warn Users About Drowning in Pools

From its heart rate monitors to its car crash detection, the Apple Watch has a multitude of features that have helped save lives. Now, Apple wants to add another feature to the smartwatch that can warn you about going to the deep end of the pool. The feature, referred to as a “digital pool attendant” in the patent paperwork first spotted by 9to5Mac on Tuesday, would detect irregular swimming behavior, which could mean a person is drowning.

This warning could then be relayed to family members on their Apple Watch or sent to a drowning detection system at a pool to notify lifeguards. If a person is not much of a swimmer, the watch could also give a warning when they’re going into the deep end of the pool. This feature works by using the different sensors in the Apple Watch such as the accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, and heart rate monito

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Users Beware: Reported Flaw Exposes Mac Users Crypto Private KeysCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Bad news for Apple Watch users waiting for the blood oxygen sensor to returnAlmost two months after Apple halted sales of the Apple Watch with the blood oxygen feature, the bad news keeps coming.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Apple Cancelled Brilliant Apple Watch Ultra Innovation In New U-Turn, Report SaysI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Apple may have delayed a critical Apple Watch upgradeApple has reportedly killed in-house development efforts for of next-gen microLED panels that would've offered a huge quality leap for the Apple Watch.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Apple Reportedly Spent 3 Years Trying to Make Apple Watch for AndroidPoor Google had to spend all that money to offer its own competitive smartwatches instead.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Apple loses attempt to halt Apple Watch sales banApple has lost its bid to delay an import ban on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. In a filing on Wednesday, the ITC denied Apple’s motion to stay the ban.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »