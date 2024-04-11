Apple Warns Users of Mercenary Spyware Attack

There are reports that users in India and 91 other countries have received a warning from Apple . In the threat notification message, Apple says the users were possible victims of a ' mercenary spyware attack '. 'ALERT: Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone,' reads the subject line of the threat notification , a copy of which has been seen by.
'Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning – please take it seriously,' the notification email adds. If you have received an Apple threat notification, Apple strongly suggests that you enlist expert help, such as the rapid-response emergency security assistance provided by the Digital Security Helpline at the non-profit Access Now. Apple threat notification recipients can contact the Digital Security Helpline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through their website. Outside organizations do not have any information about what caused Apple to send a threat notification, but they can assist targeted users with tailored security advice
