Apple Vision Pro: Mixed-Reality Headset with Mixed Reviews

The Apple Vision Pro has made a huge splash, introducing a wave of new customers to the world of mixed-reality. The headset — also known as a “ spatial computer ” — has been on sale since February this year, and it’s grabbed headlines and attention. The experience of using a Vision Pro has been met with a wide range of responses, from Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous (and clearly partisan) observations to enthusiasm from tech lovers.

But there have been some persistent issues even among the generally positive reviews, particular in terms of discomfort while wearing the device and problems with motion sickness. There were even reports of people returning their Vision Pros, though it’s not clear if this was a really widespread issue or just the kinds of teething problems that might be expected with any new piece of tech. This has led to some uncertainty around the product, and there are a range of alternatives to the Vision Pro available too. Some of these options might prove more tempting — and cheaper — than the Apple offering. The real issue is that there’s no way to know whether the Vision Pro will be comfortable and engaging for you or whether it’ll make you sick and uncomfortable unless you try the device out for yourself. Fortunately, there is a way that anyone can try out a Vision Pro for free, and get some extended hands-on time with the device before putting down any money

