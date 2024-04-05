Apple to Lay Off Over 600 Workers in California

Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California , marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation. The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs, with the layoffs becoming effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities.

The workers were cut from eight offices in Santa Clara, according to the filings under the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN. But it’s not clear which departments or projects the employees were involved in. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday. The Cupertino, California, company had been a notable exception as other tech companies slashed their workforces over the past two year

Apple Lay Off Workers California Job Cuts Tech Industry Consolidation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple lays off more than 600 workers in CaliforniaApple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Apple to Lay Off 614 Workers in California Amid Abandoned Electric Car ProjectApple is cutting 614 jobs in California as it cancels its electric car project. The layoffs will affect eight offices in Santa Clara County and will take effect on May 27. The project, known as Project Titan, was canceled in February after significant investment. Some employees will be redirected to Apple's artificial intelligence division.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Apple to Lay Off 614 Workers in CaliforniaApple is laying off 614 workers in California, according to a new state filing, the company's first significant round of job cuts since the Covid pandemic.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

4 California residents sentenced in $8 million scheme that performed 600 sham weddings for green cardsThe scheme, led by ringleader Marcialito Biol Benitez, circumvented immigration laws by matching undocumented clients with U.S. spouses in phony marriages.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Apple Permanently Lays Off Over 600 Employees Due to Project CancellationsThe end of a couple of projects that Apple was working on has led the company to permanently lay off more than 600 employees. Apple recently decided to halt work on creating in-house microLED displays, another project that the tech giant started, and spent billions on, but was unable to reach the finish line.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to knowThe impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »