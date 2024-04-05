Apple to Lay Off 614 Workers in California Amid Abandoned Electric Car Project

Apple is laying off 614 workers in California following reports that emerged earlier this year that the tech giant is abandoning its effort to build an electric car . A state filing from Apple shows that the job cuts will impact eight offices in Santa Clara County and will go into effect on May 27. The filing did not name the project, but roles affected by the layoffs include 'machine shop' managers, product design engineers and hardware engineers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
In February, Apple announced internally that it was canceling its effort to build an electric car, dubbed Project Titan, according to Bloomberg. The company spent billions of dollars on the project, and the move surprised the nearly 2,000 employees who were working on it, Bloomberg also reported. The outlet said that some of the workers would be redirected to focus on Apple's generative artificial intelligence division, while others will be laid off
Apple Layoff California Electric Car Project Titan Job Cuts Artificial Intelligence
