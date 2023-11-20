Apple to Bring iMessage Features to Android Users

Apple announced plans to adopt a messaging standard that will bring iMessage features to Android users. The change will add features such as read receipt, typing indicators, better support for group chats, and higher quality media sharing across platforms.





