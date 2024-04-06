Apple to Allow Alternative Payment Methods for Music Purchases in EU

Apple will make it easier for you to pay for music purchases and subscriptions outside of its payment system , if you're living in a European Union country. As first noticed byto state that iOS and iPadOS music streaming apps "in specific regions" can now include a link to an external website where you can find alternative ways to pay for content and services. Developers can also ask you to provide your email address, so they could send you a link to that website.

for preventing music streaming app developers from informing iOS users"about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app and from providing any instructions about how to subscribe to such offers." This anti-steering practice, the European Commission said, is illegal under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules, which became applicable in May 2023.Apple, Meta and Google over their compliance with the DM

