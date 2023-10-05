Apple Stock Needs a Win. Here Are 2 Big Ideas.

Over the broad sweep of time, it has never made sense to bet against Apple. Not too long ago, it became the first U.S. company to top $3 trillion in market value. Even at a current $2.7 trillion, it remains the world’s most highly valued company—by a substantial margin.

But as I wrote after Apple’s latest quarterly results, something is off in Cupertino. The stock is down more than 10% since the earnings report, a period in which the company launched the iPhone 15, to less-than-usual fanfare.

Apple’s next earnings report is just a few weeks away, and it’s likely to post a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines. Apple already makes use of machine learning and AI across multiple products, and it has been including a “neural engine” in its iPhone and Mac processors since 2017 for things like FaceID. But, so far, Apple has been mum on AI chatbots and large language models, even as the rest of tech has gone all in. headtopics.com

Today, especially with the emergence of ChatGPT, Siri looks downright ancient, and it’s getting older by the day. Against its no-growth backdrop, Apple stock has another challenge: It’s expensive. This past week, KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel cut his rating on the stock to Sector Weight from Overweight. His downgrade follows a flurry of similar moves in recent months from Loop Capital, UBS, and Rosenblatt Securities, all of them uncomfortable with Apple’s lofty valuation and negative growth rate.

