Apple's Vision Pro ditched full-body tracking, while Meta eyes the future

headset? Months before the product was announced, Wayne Ma, a tech reporter who’d been tracking the progress and development of Apple’s AR/for some time, disclosed that the device was going to have leg tracking and iris scanning. While the second of those predictions turned out to be spot on, there's been a little hiccup with the body tracking feature.

Now, here's the scoop. According to Ma, it seems that the tech wizards at Apple tried, but couldn't get full-body tracking to be reliable enough. If it's not up to the mark, Apple doesn't play.(Via The body tracking feature wasn't just for fun. According to the report, Apple had plans to use this tech for some groundbreaking health applications, like detecting Parkinson's over time, but it didn’t make the cut. Oddly, Apple kept mum about fitness features during the Vision Pro’s detailed announcement in June.is not expected to have full-body tracking at launch, it will rely on advanced sensors and cameras to track the user's hands and eyes.

Apple had ambitious plans, and while they delivered on many, the full-body tracking took a backseat. Whether it’s a minor bump in the road or a significant shift in direction remains to be seen. It's evident that the tech giants are still pushing boundaries. It remains to be seen how these shifts will resonate with the users and the industry at large. headtopics.com

