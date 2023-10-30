Apple’s upcoming USB-C AirPods Max might be the worst update ever

Last week, a report by Bloomberg detailed the entire roadmap for the upcoming AirPods models, including the long-awaited AirPods Max update. Now, in the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman doubled down his predictions, which could mean this will be a very boring update. According to Gurman, Apple will focus on adding a USB-C port and fresh colors. Interestingly, expected features, such as the H2 chip or an ultrawideband processor, might not debut on the company's most expensive AirPods to date.

If Apple doesn't take the opportunity to address them properly, it will be impossible to recommend a $549 second generation. Here's what a second-generation AirPods Max should have Despite USB-C, a second-generation AirPods Max should get at least all the features iOS 17 brought to AirPods Pro 2. In addition, the new H2 chip for audio and an ultrawideband processor for Precision Find are also must-have features for Apple's premium headphones.

