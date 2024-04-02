Apple's Second-Gen AirPods on Sale for $89 at Amazon and Walmart

We don’t often recommend five-year-old earbuds, but Apple’s second-generation AirPods are one of those rare gadgets that have stood the test of time. They’re still a good option if you just need a simple pair of earbuds that integrate well with other Apple devices, and right now, they’re just $89 ($40 off) at Amazon and Walmart. That’s $20 shy of the all-time low price set during Black Friday and the best price we’ve seen them sell for so far this year.

Apple’s last-gen entry-level earbuds still deliver excellent sound and voice call quality, even if they lack the IPX4 water resistance and MagSafe charging compatibilities of the third-gen AirPods. They nail the basics with long battery life and reliable performance, while letting Apple device owners quickly switch between iOS devices, tap into Siri hands-free, and take advantage of other handy perk

