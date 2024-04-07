Apple's "Presto" System Updates iPhones Wirelessly

The " Presto " system is a futuristic way of updating iPhones in Apple Stores. It uses sealed boxes of iPhones placed in lockers, where they are wirelessly turned on and updated with the latest iOS version.

The system runs on a Mac mini.

Apple Presto Iphones Wireless Update Sealed Boxes Lockers Ios Mac Mini

