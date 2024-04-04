Apple's Photos App Security Under Scrutiny

The security of iPhone photos is suddenly headline news—and so here’s one change you can make to fully secure all the memories on your device and in the cloud…When EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager hinted that Apple might be forced to give users the option to delete its Photos app, she inadvertently focused attention on the security of iPhone’s walled garden: “ Apple failed to make several apps un-installable (one of them would be Photos) and prevents end-users from changing their

default status (for example cloud), as required by the DMA.”“Vestager makes clear in her remarks what wasn’t clear in the EC’s announcement of the investigation,” Gruber says, “they have a problem with Photos. If they follow through with a demand that Photos be completely un-installable (not just hidable from the Home Screen, as it is now), this would constitute another way that the EC is standing in as the designer of how operating systems should wor

EU Commissioner suggests Apple may have to allow removal of Photos app from iPhones. Margrethe Vestager, the EU's European Commissioner for Competition, has stated that Apple might have to enable the removal of the Photos app from iPhones. This follows the recent updates Apple has made to comply with EU regulations. The Digital Markets Act is being closely observed by various governments, including the White House.

Forcing Apple to make the iPhone Photos app uninstallable is so stupid. The EU might force Apple to make the iPhone's Photos app uninstallable under the DMA rules, which would be a massive mistake.

