Apple’s Holding a Halloween Event. Analysts Are Jittery About Its Earnings.

Apple stock was rising early on Monday ahead of the company’s earnings later in the week. A mysterious launch event is offering hope of some positive news but Wall Street analysts are cautious.

Apple (ticker: AAPL) is staging a virtual-only event on Monday named ‘Scary Fast’ and is widely expected to show off updates to its Mac personal computer lineup, including faster processor speeds for new devices.

Stockholders might hope that will provide some momentum ahead of Apple’s earnings report on Thursday but analysts are skeptical. “The company has been trying to overcome a pull forward in demand from the early days of COVID-19. Heading into the event we are skeptical that a faster processor will be enough,” wrote D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte in a research note.Apple shares were up 0.6% at $169.20 in premarket trading. The stock was up 29% this year to date through to Friday’s close but has dropped back in the last three months from close to $200. headtopics.com

It has been a mixed earnings season for Big Tech companies so far with only Microsoft’s (MSFT) cloud growth impressing the market. Guidance on the strength of iPhone sales is likely to dominate the reaction to Apple’s report, although the company is also under pressure to show it’s not falling behind on artificial-intelligence technology.

“We see stock trading at rich multiples and expect trends in key markets such as the U.S. to remain soft, which puts pressure on Internationally for growth,” wrote KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel in a research note on Monday. headtopics.com

Nispel said that Apple has a solid foundation of AI within its products and services but the company has very little room for incremental capital investment in the technology in 2024 while also growing free cash flow.Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@barrons.com

