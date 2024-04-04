Apple Rumored to Continue Reducing Bezel Size for iPhone 16

Apple might continue to reduce the bezel of its upcoming iPhone models as the iPhone 16 is once again rumored to feature an ultra-thin bezel design. According to the Korean publication The Elec, Apple will apply a Border Reduction Structure to its OLED panel to make the bottom bezel thinner. The publication says, 'To implement a thin bezel, the circuits under the bezel must be placed more tightly, and some wiring must be bent downward, which increases the technical difficulty.

' At this moment, neither Samsung, LG, nor BOE has secured the iPhone OLED production yield to the level desired by Apple. The Elec expects Samsung and LG to meet Apple's standards eventually, but BOE might fall behind. Still, Samsung is expected to feature OLED panels for all iPhone 16 models, LG only for the high-end versions, and BOE for the entry-level models. However, this might change depending on whether these manufacturers can produce ultra-thin bezels for the iPhone 1

Apple Iphone 16 Bezel OLED Panel Border Reduction Structure Samsung LG BOE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to knowThe impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soonCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Apple might be testing a new Apple Pencil for Vision ProTsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Apple Cancelled Brilliant Apple Watch Ultra Innovation In New U-Turn, Report SaysI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Apple Loop: Disappointing iPhone Leaks, Cheaper Apple Vision Plans, iPad Pro DelayedI am known for my strong views on mobile technology, online media, and the effect this has on the public conscious and existing businesses.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Apple may have delayed a critical Apple Watch upgradeApple has reportedly killed in-house development efforts for of next-gen microLED panels that would've offered a huge quality leap for the Apple Watch.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »