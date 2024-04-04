Apple Reportedly Working on Household Robots

Fresh off dumping its electric vehicles project, Apple appears to be pivoting to something fairly different: household robots . Engineers at the iPhone company have been working on some sort of “ personal robotics ” device that can cohabitate with you and follow you around, Bloomberg reported Thursday. So, basically a robo-roommate. This product is reportedly still very much in the research and development phase and it is unclear whether it will ultimately be released.

The report states that the company has also developed an “advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around”—which basically sounds like some sort of “responsive” TV screen. These developments are occurring within Apple’s hardware engineering division, with collaboration from its machine-learning group, according to the report. Gizmodo reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if it respond

Apple Household Robots Personal Robotics Research And Development Table-Top Home Device Robotics Machine-Learning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Reportedly Spent 3 Years Trying to Make Apple Watch for AndroidPoor Google had to spend all that money to offer its own competitive smartwatches instead.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Chip Apple developed for the Apple Car reportedly carried a whopping 536 billion transistorsAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to knowThe impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Apple App Store outage resolved after over an hourApple announced that its App Store is now working again on iOS and MacOS devices following an outage that lasted for more than an hour. The company receives a commission from individual app purchases and in-app transactions. Apple's other services, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Podcasts, also experienced technical issues. This comes during a challenging period for Apple, as its shares have declined while the S&P 500 index has gained.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Adam Sandler Reportedly Working on 'Happy Gilmore' SequelAdam Sandler is reportedly working on a sequel to the popular film 'Happy Gilmore'. Christopher McDonald, who played the antagonist in the original film, revealed the plans during an interview. Sandler showed McDonald the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2' and it is rumored to be slated for Netflix. Although Sandler has not officially confirmed the project, McDonald expressed excitement about the possibility of a sequel.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Kate Middleton reportedly 'working from home' on early childhood campaign post-surgeryKensington Palace confirmed that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has resumed charity work amid speculation of her whereabouts, according to the Telegraph.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »