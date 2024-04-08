Apple lays off over 600 employees working on self-driving car project

Over 600 employees lose their jobs, primarily working on Project Titan , marking the first significant wave of layoffs for Apple since COVID-19 . After a decade of development, Apple shut down its self-driving car project due to challenges and changing priorities. With Project Titan scrapped, Apple reportedly prioritizes artificial intelligence initiatives over self-driving car s. According to documents filed with the state of California, Apple has laid off a total of 614 employees.

This marks the first significant round of layoffs for the tech company since the onset of the pandemic and follows its decision to shut down its automobile development program, codenamed Project Titan. Although never officially confirmed, an Apple car is understood to have been under development for a decade. However, after years of indecision, and falling behind a changing automotive landscape, the company took the decision to shutter the program in February. Now, documents filed with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) program suggest that the company is putting the final nail in the project's coffin. While it was understood that Apple would try to transition as many employees as possible to other projects, some layoffs were anticipated. The filings do not specify the roles of the departing employees, but they are categorized by location

