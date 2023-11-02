Apple is said to double its iPhone production in India in 2024

Kuo attributes this significant uptick to ongoing manufacturing efforts by Foxconn, which owns a substantial 75–80% of iPhone production capacity in India. The recent acquisition of Wistron's iPhone production lines in India by Indian conglomerate Tata Group is also highlighted as a contributing factor.
According to Kuo, the Tata deal not only strengthens Apple's manufacturing capabilities in India but also its relationship with the Indian government. He emphasizes the strategic importance of this move, stating that it will positively impact future sales of iPhones and other Apple products in India, playing a crucial role in Apple's growth over the next decade.
Looking ahead, Kuo anticipates the development of the first iPhone model designed in India. This is expected to kick off in 2024, starting with the iPhone 17, a model slated for public debut in the subsequent year. The selection of the standard iPhone as the first model designed outside of China is deemed a low-risk choice due to its straightforward design.
Additionally, the note points out a shift in Foxconn's production scale in China, with a projected decrease of 35–45% in Zhengzhou and 75–85% in Taiyuan by 2024. This reduction is attributed to Foxconn's increased focus on India and Apple's diversification strategy involving other partners like Luxshare.
Luxshare, which began manufacturing iPhone cables in 2011, has experienced remarkable growth, doubling its iPhone production in 2022. The company is
