Apple is said to double its iPhone production in India in 2024

Kuo attributes this significant uptick to ongoing manufacturing efforts by Foxconn, which owns a substantial 75–80% of iPhone production capacity in India. The recent acquisition of Wistron's iPhone production lines in India by Indian conglomerate Tata Group is also highlighted as a contributing factor.

According to Kuo, the Tata deal not only strengthens Apple's manufacturing capabilities in India but also its relationship with the Indian government. He emphasizes the strategic importance of this move, stating that it will positively impact future sales of iPhones and other Apple products in India, playing a crucial role in Apple's growth over the next decade.

Looking ahead, Kuo anticipates the development of the first iPhone model designed in India. This is expected to kick off in 2024, starting with the iPhone 17, a model slated for public debut in the subsequent year. The selection of the standard iPhone as the first model designed outside of China is deemed a low-risk choice due to its straightforward design.

Additionally, the note points out a shift in Foxconn's production scale in China, with a projected decrease of 35–45% in Zhengzhou and 75–85% in Taiyuan by 2024. This reduction is attributed to Foxconn's increased focus on India and Apple's diversification strategy involving other partners like Luxshare.

Luxshare, which began manufacturing iPhone cables in 2011, has experienced remarkable growth, doubling its iPhone production in 2022. The company isA discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.Multiple accounts - one person can have only one accountModeration is done by humans.

United States Headlines Read more: PHONEARENA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INVESTINGCOM: Apple Earnings Preview: Quality Still High, but Stock Hinges on Q1 2024 GuidanceStocks Analysis by Brian Gilmartin covering: Apple Inc, Apple Inc DRC, Apple Inc BDR, BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE ISSUANCE BV Put 201.27 USD APPLE COMPUTER INC. 31Dec99. Read Brian Gilmartin's latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

BGR: 2024 Apple Watches could detect sleep apnea, hypertension, and moreThe 2024 Apple Watch might have a few new sensors, such as hypertension and sleep apnea detection, as Apple aims to expand care initiatives.

Source: BGR | Read more ⮕

SPACEDOTCOM: NASA, India to launch Earth-observing satellite in 2024Rahul Rao is a graduate of New York University's SHERP and a freelance science writer, regularly covering physics, space, and infrastructure. His work has appeared in Gizmodo, Popular Science, Inverse, IEEE Spectrum, and Continuum. He enjoys riding trains for fun, and he has seen every surviving episode of Doctor Who.

Source: SPACEdotcom | Read more ⮕

FORBESTECH: Why Apple Will Sellout Of Vision Pros In 2024I have been recognized as one of the leading industry consultants, analysts and futurists, covering the field of personal computers and consumer technology.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more ⮕

FOX13: Ragnar Wasatch Back set to make a comeback in 2024As the senior digital content producer, Melanie is focused on the digital presence of FOX 13 News on all platforms, including; fox13now.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Youtube and other streaming platforms.

Source: fox13 | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: Dallas Symphony announces 2024 summer tour to EuropeThe Dallas Symphony Orchestra, led by music director Fabio Luisi, has booked a two-week, 10-city European tour for June 2024. Joining the orchestra as...

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕