Apple Introduces M3 MacBook Pro with Impressive Battery Life

Hours before Apple's big Mac event on Monday, I wondered whether the M3 MacBook Pro models will deliver significant battery life gains over their predecessors. It's not that the M2 MacBook Pro battery life estimates were bad. But the M3 chips are faster and more efficient than the previous generation. That's what made me cautiously hope for better battery life from the Pros. At the same time, I knew better than to set expectations.

I predicted that Apple would keep the 18-hour and 22-hour battery life quotes it gives for the M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, respectively. And Apple delivered that. What I didn't see coming was the M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch surprise. Apple discontinued the base M-series MacBook Pro model and replaced it with a cheaper 14-inch version. The new M3 MacBook Pro is the big battery life winner, getting a 22-hour estimate, just like the larger 16-inch model





BGR » / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Discontinues 13-inch MacBook Pro, Introduces Entry-Level M3 MacBook ProApple discontinues the 13-inch MacBook Pro and introduces an entry-level M3 MacBook Pro with significant performance and energy gains.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Apple's $1,599 M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch: Cheapest MacBook Pro OptionThe cheapest M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, but that might not be enough for some professionals - what you need to know.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro with M3 Series ChipsApple has released a new MacBook Pro with the M3 series chips, featuring a 14-inch display and a Space Black color option. The design remains similar to previous generations, but the performance has been improved with the new chips.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Apple Introduces Entry-Level M3 MacBook Pro in 14-Inch ShellApple has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro and introduced an entry-level M3 MacBook Pro in a 14-inch shell, offering significant performance and energy gains.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Goodbye, 13-inch MacBook Pro: Introducing the 14-inch M3 MacBook ProThe $1,599 M3 MacBook Pro 14 is Apple’s new entry-level Pro, with slightly faster performance than last year’s M2 chip. But where is my third Thunderbolt port?

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Apple's M3 Pro Chip: An Odd Duck in the Improved MacBook ProApple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro benchmarks show it’s not much faster than the M2 Pro, and there’s little justification to upgrade from an M1 Pro Mac.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »