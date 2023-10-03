Apple Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.78% slipped 0.78% to $172.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP, -1.87% falling 1.87% to 13,059.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.29% falling 1.29% to 33,002.38.Apple Inc. closed $25.83 below its 52-week high ($198.23), which the company achieved on July 19th.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -2.61% fell 2.61% to $313.39, Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG, -1.38% fell 1.38% to $133.30, and Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -1.30% fell 1.30% to $132.43. Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

