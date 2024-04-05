Apple Faces Antitrust Lawsuit for Alleged Smartphone Market Monopoly

Sixteen state attorneys general have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple , accusing the company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market . The lawsuit alleges that Apple has maintained an illegal monopoly by imposing contractual restrictions on developers and undermining apps, products, interoperability, and lower costs for consumers and developers.

This lawsuit reflects a larger shift in antitrust law, with officials in the Biden administration and some populist allies on the Right advocating for a change in the consumer welfare standard

