Apple Explores Personal Robotics with Mobile Robot for Home Use

Apple is exploring personal robotics and is reportedly working on a mobile robot that can be used at home. The company has also developed a tabletop gadget that uses a robot to move a screen around. Apple 's home devices group is leading the development of these robots.

