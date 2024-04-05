Apple Explores Personal Robotics as Potential Growth Area

Apple is exploring the field of personal robotics as a potential new growth area following the cancellation of its electric vehicle project earlier this year. According to people familiar with the situation, Apple has teams investigating a push into personal robotics , with engineers exploring a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes. The tech giant has also developed an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around.

The robotics work is taking place within Apple’s hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group, led by John Giannandrea. Matt Costello and Brian Lynch, two executives focused on home products, have been overseeing the hardware development. However, the company has not yet fully committed to either project, and the work is still considered to be in the early research phase

