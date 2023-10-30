Apple event: What to expect from Monday evening's Mac launch

Apple Inc. is holding a rare nighttime event Monday, which is expected to bring the introduction of new Macs.

The event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time online, carries the tagline “Scary Fast” and an animated logo featuring the “face” seen in the Finder logo on Mac computers. Those clues have many believing the company could roll out Macs with a faster chip at Monday’s event.

While Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup earlier this year, it could give the product another infusion Monday. Bloomberg News has reported that the company has been working on new MacBook Pros with speedier M2 Pro and M3 Pro Max chips. headtopics.com

The company is also thought to be preparing for the debut of an M3 iMac, according to Bloomberg News, though those hoping Apple will rev up the MacBook Air lineup may have to wait until the spring. “We expect the company to double down on Apple Silicon’s performance and suitability to run current generation PC/console games,” Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang wrote in a Monday note to clients. “Alongside Qualcomm’s product announces last week, we see stronger hardware ecosystem momentum behind x64 architecture for gaming.”The evening timing isn’t the only unusual element of Apple’s Monday unveiling.

And Monday evening won’t be the only time this week that Apple fans will hear from the company’s executives. Apple is due to host its September-quarter earnings call after the close of trading Thursday. headtopics.com

