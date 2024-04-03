Apple employees claim wrongful termination for supporting Palestinians

Nearly 300 current and former Apple employees have published an open letter alleging that several retail and corporate employees of the company have been disciplined or “wrongfully terminated” for expressing support for Palestinian people through pins, bracelets, or keffiyeh. The group, which calls itself Apples4Ceasefire, is planning a protest outside Apple’s retail store in Lincoln Park, Chicago, Saturday.

In a podcast published last week with media outlet Palestine in America, the group alleges a Palestinian retail employee at that location was wrongly fired for wearing clothing and accessories showing support for Palestinian people. The podcast episode also elaborates on allegations made in the letter, making detailed claims about multiple Apple employees experiencing retaliation from manager

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIREDBusiness / 🏆 68. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live blog: Israeli army abducts 300 Palestinians from Gaza hospitalIsraeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 166th day — has killed at least 31,819 people and wounded 73,934 others, as Netanyahu plans next onslaught on southern Rafah.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Nearly 300 abducted Nigerian schoolchildren freed after over two weeks in captivityNearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren have been released, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school in the northwestern state of Kaduna and marched into the forests.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Some of nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria's north are freed after weeks in captivityNearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren were released Sunday, local officials said Sunday, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Some of nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria's north are freed after weeks in captivityOfficials in Nigeria say 137 of nearly 300 schoolchildren have been released more than two weeks after they were seized in the northwestern state of Kaduna and marched into the forests.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Some of nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria freedMotorcycle-riding gunmen invaded the Kuriga school on March 7 and marched the children into the forests before security forces could arrive.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Nearly 300 abducted Nigerian schoolchildren freed after over two weeks in captivityNearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren have been released, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school in the northwestern state of Kaduna and marched into the forests.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »