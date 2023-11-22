Apple Discontinues 13-inch MacBook Pro, Introduces Entry-Level M3 MacBook Pro

Rumors before the Scary Fast event that Apple held on Monday evening said the base 13-inch MacBook Pro will be refreshed alongside the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch versions. Those rumors changed tune as we got closer to Monday. They claimed there would be no update for the 13-inch laptop whose place in Apple's lineup many people question. As soon as Apple's M3 MacBook Pro segment began, it was clear where Apple was heading with it.

There wouldn't be a refresh for the 13-inch MacBook Pro because Apple had just discontinued it. Instead of reusing the old TouchBar, a portless design that nobody really wants, Apple did things differently this year. Apple gave us an entry-level M3 MacBook Pro that rocks the design it introduced a few years ago. The entry-level MacBook Pro now comes in the same 14-inch shell as the more expensive versions and rocks the same hardware, except for the chip that drives it. But since the M3 brings significant performance and energy gains, the base M3 MacBook Pro just became a game-change





