Apple cuts hundreds of jobs in Silicon Valley

Apple has slashed hundreds of jobs in Silicon Valley , marking its first officially disclosed layoffs in the Bay Area . The job cuts are described as permanent and are scheduled to occur in May.

Apple chops hundreds of jobs in Silicon Valley in fresh tech layoffsApple has slashed hundreds of jobs in Silicon Valley, an ominous disclosure that suggests the tech industry’s staffing cutbacks have yet to run their course in the Bay Area.

Apple lays off more than 600 workers in CaliforniaApple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation

Apple Permanently Lays Off Over 600 Employees Due to Project CancellationsThe end of a couple of projects that Apple was working on has led the company to permanently lay off more than 600 employees. Apple recently decided to halt work on creating in-house microLED displays, another project that the tech giant started, and spent billions on, but was unable to reach the finish line.

