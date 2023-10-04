Apple CEO Tim Cook rakes in $41M after dumping 511,000 shares

Apple slashes pay raises for retail employees as revenue dropsApple CEO Tim Cook — who is making $49 million in salary this year — cashed in $41 million in stock as the iPhone maker’s stock slips from recent highs, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Cook sold roughly 241,000 shares with about another 270,000 being withheld for tax purposes, the Tuesday filing revealed. He still owns about 3.28 million shares of the Cupertino, Calif.

Another SEC filing on Tuesday revealed that fellow Apple executive Deirdre O’Brien and Katherine Adams — Apple’s senior vice president of retail and general counsel, respectively — each sold $11.3 million worth of company shares. headtopics.com

In 2022 and 2021, Cook took home pay packages just below $100 million, including base salary, stock awards and a bonus. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in for a $41 million payday after he selling 511,000 shares of Apple, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.O’Brien and Adams, meanwhile, reportedly each received a $27.1 million salary last year.Apple’s current market cap is $2.7 trillion, topping the No. 2 highest-valued company, rival Microsoft, by $400 billion.

Last month, Apple rolled out the iPhone 15, though the company has suffered from declining iPhone sales and a slumping share price in recent months., rising only around 4% — a far cry from the 8% to 10% wage bumps that Apple handed out last year as inflation soared. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Apple CEO Tim Cook makes $41 million from biggest stock sale in two years By ReutersApple CEO Tim Cook makes $41 million from biggest stock sale in two years

Apple CEO Tim Cook makes $41 mln from biggest stock sale in two yearsApple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made $41.5 million after taxes in his biggest share sale in two years, a U.S. securities filing showed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Makes $41M in Stock SaleApple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made $41.5 million after taxes in his biggest share sale in two years, a U.S. securities filing showed.

Best Apple TV deals: Get the streaming device from just $34These Apple TV deals will make the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd Gen), and even Apple TV (2nd Gen) a little lighter on the bank account.

Kate Middleton wears the same pinstriped suit twice in less than a week: ‘Her stylist hates her’The Princess of Wales brought back the Holland Cooper blazer and pants she debuted in a pic with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday to visit Wales Tuesday.

Even Microsoft's CEO agrees that Bing is worse than Google, and he blames AppleMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella took the stand at the U.S. v. Google antitrust case and argued that its deal with Apple is why Bing is bad.